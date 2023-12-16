Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Manulife Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,526,000 after acquiring an additional 505,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,221 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,212,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $406,195,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

