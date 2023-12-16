Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$28.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The company has a market cap of C$51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$28.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

