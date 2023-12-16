Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of MRVI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,432,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 500,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 240,070 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

