Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 million, a PE ratio of -271.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
