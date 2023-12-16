Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 million, a PE ratio of -271.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

