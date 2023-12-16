MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,606.19 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,405.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,308.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

