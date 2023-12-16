Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.94. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

