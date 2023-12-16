Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $316,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.