Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.82.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.13. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,336.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,336.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 1,765 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

