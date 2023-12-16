MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSCI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $569.14.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $531.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

