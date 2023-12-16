Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:MWA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
