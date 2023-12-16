National Bankshares Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$15.75

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$9.39 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$8.51 and a one year high of C$17.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3004032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -423.53%.

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

