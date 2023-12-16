Navcoin Price Tops $0.0671 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $54,817.66 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00124049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035293 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002335 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.