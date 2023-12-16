Nervos Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.19 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $150.03 million and $3.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,828,035,839 coins and its circulating supply is 43,151,200,848 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

