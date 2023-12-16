NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NEP opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $77.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.8675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

