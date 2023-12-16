NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.00 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

