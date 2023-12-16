Northcoast Research Upgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Buy

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northcoast Research currently has $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.38.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.