Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0943 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $632.98 million and $56.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08932789 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $70,661,678.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

