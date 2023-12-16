Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Up 3.0 %

ORCL opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

