Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.85%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

