Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.26. 1,004,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,844. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

