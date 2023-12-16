Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 14,317 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 30.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,183 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. 1,451,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

