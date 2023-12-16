Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.37. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.