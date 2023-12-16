Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.93.

Q2 stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,982,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,466,263. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Q2 by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

