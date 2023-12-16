Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.06.

NYSE RL opened at $141.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $144.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

