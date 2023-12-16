Raymond James Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $80.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.22.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

