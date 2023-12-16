RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.10.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.5 %

RNG stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

