Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBLX. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,426 shares of company stock worth $7,427,180 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Roblox by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

