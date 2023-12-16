RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $80.24 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

