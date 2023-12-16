RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. Analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,711.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in RxSight by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RxSight by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

