Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

