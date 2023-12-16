SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Down 32.2% in November

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at SeaStar Medical

In related news, Director Heel Kenneth Van bought 100,000 shares of SeaStar Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaStar Medical by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICU stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

