Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $414.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $426.37.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

