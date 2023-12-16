Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00. Shell has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shell will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

