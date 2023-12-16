Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Declines By 20.0%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AVLNF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
