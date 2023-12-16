Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Declines By 20.0%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AVLNF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.