Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Decreases By 32.5%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

EMCHF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

