Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Decreases By 33.9%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 713,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Spok Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPOK opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Spok has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter.

Spok Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spok news, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,961.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 51,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $917,298.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,238.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Calvin Rice sold 13,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $219,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,961.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spok during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

