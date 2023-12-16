SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $611,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 1,967,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,775,752. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

