Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

SONO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Sonos Trading Down 2.1 %

SONO stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.08, a P/E/G ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,822 shares of company stock worth $695,577 in the last ninety days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Stories

