Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Sony Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group has a one year low of $74.81 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sony Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.