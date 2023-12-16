Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,009 shares of company stock worth $15,372,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,068,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after buying an additional 756,017 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

