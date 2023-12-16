Stargate Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.58 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $70.50 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018407 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is an Omnichain DeFi platform with STG as its native token. It’s the first to solve the bridging trilemma, providing Instant Guaranteed Finality, Native Assets, and Unified Liquidity. Stargate enables seamless cross-chain liquidity transfers and offers a governance token, veSTG, for STG token holders. The STG token allocation over three years is 17.5% for core contributors and investors each, with 65% for the community. The community share is split among launch, auction buyers, a Curve.fi pool, a post-launch bonding curve, emissions, and various DEXs. The remainder supports future community initiatives. Co-founded by Liat Sheba, Stargate is committed to facilitating single-transaction cross-chain liquidity transfers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.