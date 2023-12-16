Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $98.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.