STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STM. Susquehanna lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

