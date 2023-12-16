StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
