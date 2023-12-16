StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

