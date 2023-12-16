StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Trading Down 12.8 %
REED stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
