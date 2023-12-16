StockNews.com Lowers Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:ARW opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $147.42.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
