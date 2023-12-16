StockNews.com Lowers Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

