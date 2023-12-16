StockNews.com Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.94.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
