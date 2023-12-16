StockNews.com Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 4.8 %

Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 59.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 116,210 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.