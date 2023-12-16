StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $752.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

