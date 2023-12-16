StockNews.com Lowers Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Saga Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SGA opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.