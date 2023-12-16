Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCR. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC set a C$40.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$21.69 on Tuesday. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.68.

In other news, Director Andrew Kim bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, with a total value of C$67,251.00. In related news, Director Cody Church purchased 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Also, Director Andrew Kim bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,251.00.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

